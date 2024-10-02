Two men arrested at Belfast docks with more than £5,000 in counterfeit notes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested after being found with around £5,000 worth of counterfeit bank notes in their possession.

Police said the pair – aged 26 and 39 – were arrested at Belfast docks shortly after 8am on Wednesday and taken to Antrim Custody Suite.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The arrests follow reports that fake Bank of England currency had been used in a number of businesses in the Fermanagh and Tyrone areas between September 25 and 28.

"I am appealing to the public and business owners to be vigilant when handling money and also report any scams or fraudulent behaviour they may be aware of to police.

Police have arrested two people at Belfast docks following reports of the use of counterfeit bank notes. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"There are a number of things to look out for regarding counterfeit currency, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined? Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct.

"Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.”

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to contact police.