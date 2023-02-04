Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit, assisted by colleagues in District Support Team and local Neighbourhood policing teams, have arrested two men following the discovery of a large cannabis farm in Northern Ireland.

A police spokesperson said the site in question was in Co Down, but did not reveal more details on the location.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "This is a large and sophisticated cannabis farm, which required searches by specialist police teams due to the size and set up. It is clearly a well organised operation which bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang. The closure of this operation will likely cause massive disruption to the criminals involved.

"We have seized a number of items for further examination, including a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

Police described the cannabis farm as "large and sophisticated".

"The two men, aged 35 and 39, who were arrested yesterday (Friday, February 3), remain in police custody.

"We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit. Drugs wreak havoc and devastation on families and in our communities, and those who supply drugs don't care about their victims. I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action. That call could make all the difference.”

Detective Inspector Kelly added: “Our enquiries are at a very early stage and we are urging anyone with information about the suspected cannabis farm to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 791 03/02/23.”

A large quantity of suspected cannabis was seized.