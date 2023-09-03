Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Two men arrested in connection with Dungiven bus shelter poster investigation

Detectives investigating the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven on Thursday (August 31) have made two arrests.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 18:47 BST
Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to their investigation. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to their investigation. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to their investigation. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Two men, aged 58 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of possession for terrorist purposes and other related offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

Read More
North Belfast hijacking: driver attacked and vehicle burnt out
Most Popular

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31st August and who has any dash cam footage.”

Initially police stated the poster carried details of three serving officers but in an update they said the information was incorrect.

They also issued a further statement emphasising that a woman wrongly linked to the PSNI on the poster has “no current or historic links to the Police Service”.