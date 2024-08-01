Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested in the Leeds area as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Antrim.

The men, aged 28 and 20, were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigations Department on suspicion of wounding with intent and are currently in custody in Musgrave.

The arrests relate to an assault at a licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim in the early hours of Sunday, May 12. During the incident, a man, aged in his late teens, had part of each ear bitten off.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Lenaghan thanked colleagues in West Yorkshire Police and members of the public for their assistance in this investigation which remains ongoing.