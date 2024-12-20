Two men arrested on suspicion of ‘large retail’ theft in Newtownabbey during three Road Policing interceptions
The vehicle was stopped by Road Policing Interceptors (Sprucefield) in the Malone Road area of Belfast after it was reported being involved in a “large retail theft” in Newtownabbey.
In a statement, the PSNI added “Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft, the passenger was also arrested for possession of a Class A controlled drug after a small bag of white powder was located during a search. Both are currently assisting police with their enquiries.
"The vehicle was recovered and Motability who are the legal owners of the vehicle have been contacted and may consider removal from the user due to misuse.”
It was one of three separate interceptions by police on the same date.
Interceptors also observed a vehicle being driven in the Oldpark area of North Belfast bearing heavy frontal damage.
"The vehicle was stopped and further enquiries showed that the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run collision on the M1 Motorway.
"The driver failed a roadside preliminary breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and other motoring offences.”
Meanwhile, a fourth arrest was made when a vehicle reported as stolen in the Republic of Ireland was stopped in the Banbridge area.
"The driver who is currently disqualified was arrested and charged to court for driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and handling stolen goods from ROI.”