Two men arrested over Portrush assault report are released on bail pending further enquiries
Two men arrested following a report of an assault in Portrush on Wednesday (January 3) have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The investigation continues into the incident in a licensed premises in the Eglinton Street area where an assault took place before the two men, who had been drinking, drove to Coleraine. Police received a further call about an assault of a woman from a licenced premises in the Coleraine area.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1911 03/01/24.