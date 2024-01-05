Register
Two men arrested over Portrush assault report are released on bail pending further enquiries

Two men arrested following a report of an assault in Portrush on Wednesday (January 3) have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
Two men, aged 20 and 36, arrested following a report of an assault in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush on Wednesday evening, 3rd January have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. Credit NI World

The investigation continues into the incident in a licensed premises in the Eglinton Street area where an assault took place before the two men, who had been drinking, drove to Coleraine. Police received a further call about an assault of a woman from a licenced premises in the Coleraine area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1911 03/01/24.