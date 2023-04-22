Register
Two men charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Lurgan

Detectives in Lurgan, investigatin g the report of an aggravated burglary in the Derry Street area of the town on the morning of Friday, April 21, and a number of other incidents, have charged two men to appear at court.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

A 37-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including theft, aggravated burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and driving whilst disqualified.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with theft, aggravated burglary and in relation to outstanding bench warrants.

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in the Derry Street area of Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Both men are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”