A 37-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including theft, aggravated burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and driving whilst disqualified.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with theft, aggravated burglary and in relation to outstanding bench warrants.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Both men are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”