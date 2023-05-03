Police have charged two men after a report of a sectarian hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday (April 30).

The men, aged 34 and 37, are charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 31.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, said: "The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Editorial image.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens. We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Advertisement

Advertisement