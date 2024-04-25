Two men charged to court following Seymour Street assault
Detectives investigating an assault in the Seymour Street area of Ballymoney on Monday, April 22, have charged two men to court.
A 30-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 24.
A 35-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday, April 24, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and is due to also appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.