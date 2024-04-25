Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 30-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 24.

A 35-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday, April 24, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and is due to also appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...