Two men deny ‘anti-Irish Sea border’ graffiti blitz in Larne accusations

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendants are Mitchell Leeburn (26), of Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, and William Donnell (22), of Waterfall Road, Raloo, who are both charged with eight counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.

All the alleged offences are linked to Larne in February this year. The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations including retail outlets, walls and a billboard.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told an earlier hearing the allegations relate to “spray painting around the Larne area to do with the Protocol”.

He has now told the court it is a “circumstantial forensics case” regarding the two accused.