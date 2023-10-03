Two men due in court after suspected cannabis factory discovered in Markethill
The pair, aged 32 and 34, have been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B controlled drug.
They are both expected to appear at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry on Thursday, October 5.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Earlier this week police said that Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Local Policing Team officers, carried out a search of a property in the Main Street area of Markethill which had raised their suspicions.
"Upon entering the property, they located a suspected cannabis factory. A large quantity of plants was discovered, alongside equipment believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.
"This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £200,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.
"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police. Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.
"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1375 of 03/10/23.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”