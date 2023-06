Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Antrim Close area of north Belfast on Monday (June 26) have charged two men with a number of offences.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both are due before Belfast Magistrates Court today (Wednesday). As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Laganside court complex. Image by Google