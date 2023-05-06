The 33-year-old has been charged with possessing a firearm, other than a handgun, without a certificate, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property, possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B and Class C controlled drugs.
The 44-year-old has been charged with possessing ammunition without a certificate, possessing a firearm, other than a handgun, without a certificate, possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.
They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, May 8.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
