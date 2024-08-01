Two men expected in court arising out of burglaries in the Dungannon area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged in connection with burglaries which happened in the Dungannon area.

The men, who are both aged 37, have been charged with a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, threats to kill, criminal damage, and assault on police on July 24 and July 30.

They are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 1).