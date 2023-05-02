Two men were sentenced today (May 2) for the murder of Donald Fraser-Rennie.

Mr Fraser-Rennie, who was 33 years old, was found dead in a flat in Ballymena in September 2020.

Stephen Hunter and Samuel Atcheson appeared today before Belfast Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to his murder.

Hunter, aged 32 and with an address at Lanntara in Ballee, Ballymena, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years in custody.

Atcheson, aged 36 and whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 16 years in custody.

The PSNI have welcomed the sentences handed down to Hunter and Atcheson. Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended Atcheson’s home in the Ballykeel area of the town in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Here, Donald Fraser-Rennie was found lying on the floor and covered in blood, and was sadly subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“We know the attack took place the previous day, on the afternoon of September 29.

“CCTV footage shows all three men together in the early afternoon. Having purchased alcohol, they head in the direction of Atcheson’s flat. And it’s here that the vicious and sustained attack, carried out by the defendants, takes place.

“Footage captured from Hunter’s mobile, taken later that afternoon, shows parts of a distressingly violent beating. The video clip had been deleted before the defendant’s phone was seized, but was recovered thanks to colleagues in our Cyber Crime Unit.

“The attack by both defendants was brutal, and their actions in the hours that followed were callous. It’s the early hours of the next day before emergency services are contacted. In the interim period, the two leave the scene and try to destroy evidence, including their clothing.”

Detective Inspector McGarvey continued: “Today, thanks to our dedicated team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendants have been held accountable for their actions.