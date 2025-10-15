Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have charged two men to court.

The men, aged 44 and 49, have been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on, June 9, 2024.

They have been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, and are due to appear via video link at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday ( October 16). Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement earlier today, the PSNI said two men were arrested in the Fermanagh and Dungannon areas on Tuesday and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detectives have already charged two men, both aged 44, in connection with the investigation and officers continue to work alongside An Garda Síochána.

In a statement the PSNI added “we are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101”.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.