Two men to appear in court charged with the attempted murder of senior police officer
Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February 2023, have charged two men to court.
The charges follow their arrests and subsequent detention under the Terrorism Act on Monday ( August 11).
A 45-year-old man, arrested in the Stewartstown area and a man aged 25, arrested in west Belfast, have both been charged with the Preparation of Terrorist Acts and Perverting the Course of Justice.
They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (August 13) morning.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.