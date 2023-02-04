Two men are due in court on Monday (February 6) after police discovered a large cannabis farm in Northern Ireland.

The pair – aged 35 and 39 – were charged after specialist police teams carried out a search in Co Down.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Both men have been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"They are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, February 6. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”

Police described the cannabis farm as "large and sophisticated".

Detective Inspector Kelly said yesterday: “Our enquiries are at a very early stage and we are urging anyone with information about the suspected cannabis farm to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 791 03/02/23.”

A report can also be made online using the police non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org