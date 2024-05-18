Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged following the seizure of suspected cannabis with a street value of around £2.1 million in Co Tyrone.

They have been charged by detectives in the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch following what has been described as ‘proactive searches’ in Cookstown and Coalisland on Saturday.

The men, aged 37 and 48, are accused of possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20.

A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1million was discovered and seized in Co Tyrone. Picture: PSNI

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Following the seizure on Saturday, a senior police spokesperson said the operation had “dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs” within the community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mullan said: “Officers carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 18) at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1million was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mullan continued: “This operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities. No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances.

"We continue to target activity that harms our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity.”