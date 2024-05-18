Two men to appear in court following seizure of cannabis worth £2.1 million in Cookstown and Coalisland
They have been charged by detectives in the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch following what has been described as ‘proactive searches’ in Cookstown and Coalisland on Saturday.
The men, aged 37 and 48, are accused of possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.
They are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20.
Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Following the seizure on Saturday, a senior police spokesperson said the operation had “dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs” within the community.
Detective Chief Inspector Mullan said: “Officers carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 18) at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.
"A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1million was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items.”
Detective Chief Inspector Mullan continued: “This operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities. No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances.
"We continue to target activity that harms our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity.”
Anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101, or online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.