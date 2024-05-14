Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged with offences relating to the seizure of more than £12,000 of class B drugs in Limavady last year.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said that the drugs were recovered during proactive searches at two houses in the town on June 20, 2023.

A 45-year-old man, who was arrested on April 30, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession of Class B drugs, possession of Class C drugs, possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is expected to appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22.

Police say they are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in communities and anyone with information that could assist them should contact 101.

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested early on Tuesday morning (may 14), has now been charged with two counts of possession of Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug, possession of criminal property and converting criminal property.

He is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say in line with usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.