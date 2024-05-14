Two men to appear in court on charges relating to £12,000 Limavady drugs haul

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2024, 19:22 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 19:31 BST
Two men have been charged with offences relating to the seizure of more than £12,000 of class B drugs in Limavady last year.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said that the drugs were recovered during proactive searches at two houses in the town on June 20, 2023.

A 45-year-old man, who was arrested on April 30, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession of Class B drugs, possession of Class C drugs, possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

He is expected to appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22.

Police say they are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in communities and anyone with information that could assist them should contact 101.

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested early on Tuesday morning (may 14), has now been charged with two counts of possession of Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug, possession of criminal property and converting criminal property.

He is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 5.

Police say in line with usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement, the PSNI went on to say that it is committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in communities and anyone with information that could assist them can call 101 or submit information online. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.