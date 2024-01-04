Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush, shortly before 11pm on Wednesday (January 3).

Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “It was reported that two men were observed inside a licenced premises, being disruptive and abusive towards customers and staff, before assaulting a man by grabbing his phone and throwing it away.

“When the men were asked to leave, they had a further altercation with another man, before following him onto the street where they pushed him to the ground and threw a glass bottle at him. The two men, who had both been drinking, were then seen getting into a white van, before driving off."

Police then received a further call in relation to the assault of a woman, who had agreed to a lift home by the same two men, from a licenced premises in the Coleraine area.

“The woman had been punched to the head and received a leg injury, which was reported to have occurred inside the van. These incidents were unprovoked and completely senseless, which is very distressing for those involved and for the local community who were simply enjoying a night out and should not be subjected to such abuse.

“The quick response from our officers, led to both men involved in these incidents being located by police and arrested for a number of offences, including common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Both men remain in custody at this time.”