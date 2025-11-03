Two more people appear at court in Ballymena charged with rioting in the town
Dylan Graham (28), of Shetland Gardens in the town, is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 this year; theft of an 'implement' whilst trespassing in a property at Clonavon Terrace; and causing criminal damage to a boat; and criminal damage to windows at two properties at Clonavon Terrace.
He was given continuing bail and his case was adjourned to November 27 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.
Ewing Greer (18), of Riverdale, Ballymena, is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 and causing criminal damage to 'windows belonging to various residents of Clonavon Terrace'.
He was given continuing bail and his case was adjourned to November 20 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry.