Two more people appear at court in Ballymena charged with rioting in the town

Two more people have appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court charged with rioting in the town.

Dylan Graham (28), of Shetland Gardens in the town, is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 this year; theft of an 'implement' whilst trespassing in a property at Clonavon Terrace; and causing criminal damage to a boat; and criminal damage to windows at two properties at Clonavon Terrace.

He was given continuing bail and his case was adjourned to November 27 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena in June. Photo: Pacemaker

Ewing Greer (18), of Riverdale, Ballymena, is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 and causing criminal damage to 'windows belonging to various residents of Clonavon Terrace'.

He was given continuing bail and his case was adjourned to November 20 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry.