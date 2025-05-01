Two people are charged with causing unnecessary suffering to 'six parrots' in Ballymena
Two people are charged with entering a bird shed in the Waveney Court area of Ballymena with intent to do damage and they also face a second charge of causing unnecessary suffering to 'six parrots'.
The accused are Toni Brown (27), of Marconi Park in Ballycastle and Christina Johnston (34), of Leyland Drive in Ballycastle.
They are charged in relation to June 6 last year. Neither accused was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A defence barrister for Brown said it was a not guilty plea. That case was adjourned to May 15 to fix a date for a contest.
The court was told a solicitor for Johnston wanted her case adjourned to May 15 to get the defendant's instructions on the charges.