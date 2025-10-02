Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit in the Coalisland area during which two officers were injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage was also caused to a GAA pitch and a PSNI vehicle during the incident.

Chief Inspector Brown said: “Officers on patrol in the Moor Road area on Thursday, 2nd October attempted to stop a vehicle with no insurance. It subsequently sped off, resulting in a police pursuit, during which the police car was reverse-rammed by the suspect’s vehicle before it continued to drive dangerously without consideration for other road-users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a later stage in the pursuit the offending vehicle rammed the same police vehicle again, this time head-on, with two officers injured as a result.

Two officers were injured in the pursuit operation. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

“The pursuit terminated after the suspect’s vehicle entered the grounds of a local GAA club, driving across the pitch in an effort to evade police, before the driver made off on foot. Some damage was caused to the pitch as a result and police have subsequently been engaging with club officials.

“Following a foot chase, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, along with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop for police.

“A 29-year-old woman who was driving a second vehicle with a young child on board and refused several times to let police pass, moving her car to actively block the officers during the pursuit, was also arrested after the incident on suspicion of obstructing police, dangerous driving, using a mobile phone while driving and cruelty to children."

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Brown added: “Thankfully, the two police officers did not sustain serious injuries, however, it is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way. Our priority is their safety and welfare and, as an organisation, we will ensure that support is available where it’s needed.

"A police vehicle was also damaged during today’s pursuit and had to be recovered as a result, which also impacts upon the local community.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with information, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference 542 of 02/10/25.”

Information can also be submitted online or the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.