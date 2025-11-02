Two people have been arrested after a woman was assaulted at a house in west Belfast early on Sunday (November 2).

The property was also damaged during the incident in the Springfield Avenue area of the city.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5.30am, it was reported that a man and a woman, armed with a knife and a hammer, entered a house in the Springfield Avenue area and the male intruder struck the female occupant on the head with the hammer a number of times.

“It was also reported that damage was caused to an inside door and a TV.

Police can be contacted on 101.

“A man aged in his 40s, and a woman aged in her 30s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, aggravated burglary, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries. We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to call 101, and quote reference number 314 of 02/11/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.