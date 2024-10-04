Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Ballymena people have been fined £500 each after Mid and East Antrim Borough Council prosecuted its first cases for non-payment of fixed penalties issued in relation to fly-tipping.

The council said the cases, which mark a significant step in efforts to combat illegal waste disposal, “should serve as a deterrent to anyone considering fly-tipping in our borough”.

A spokesperson added the local government authority has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to illegal dumping and reminded everyone to dispose of their waste responsibly.

Marzen Dworvik, was found guilty of fly-tipping in an alleyway on Albert Place, Ballymena. The deputy district judge at Ballymena Magistrates Court on September 25 imposed a fine of £500 and ordered the defendant, from Albert Place, to pay an offender levy of £15 and costs of £123, totalling £638.

A council photo of fly-tipping on Albert Place, Ballymena. Photo: MEABC

In a separate case at the same court, Curtis Johnson, from Waring Street, was convicted for fly-tipping on Waring Street. The deputy district judge handed down a £500 fine plus £15 offender levy and costs of £123, also totalling £638.

A spokesperson for the council said the convictions send a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated.

“Council is committed to maintaining clean and safe environments for our residents and we will use all available legal means to pursue those who disregard our community's wellbeing and environmental standards.” they said.

“The introduction of fixed penalty notices (FPNs) has provided us with an additional tool to combat fly-tipping. However, as these cases demonstrate, we are prepared to escalate matters to court when offenders fail to take responsibility for their actions by paying the initial FPN.

“We urge all residents and visitors to dispose of their waste responsibly and there is no excuse for illegal dumping. These fines, which are significantly higher than the original FPNs, should serve as a deterrent to anyone considering fly-tipping in our borough.”

Both cases originated from unpaid FPNs of £400 each, which were issued by the council for the fly-tipping offences. The failure to pay these resulted in the cases being brought before the court.