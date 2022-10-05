Two people helped from their home after three vehicles torched in Carrickfergus

Inspector Adrian Bryant said: “We received a report at around 3.15am this morning that a short time earlier, three vehicles parked outside a house in the North Road area had been set on fire.“Officers attended and along with our colleagues from the NIFRS, who extinguished the fires and assisted the evacuation of two people from the house. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries."We are making enquiries in the area and we're appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us. We'd also be keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in this area around this time and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 93 of 5/10/22.”