Two people were taken to hospital when a BMW, reported stolen in a ‘creeper-style burglary in Lisburn, mounted a footpath and crashed into the vehicle they were in, police have said.

The incident was reported to police on Friday morning (August 11).

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving and driving while unfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSNI Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “At approximately 10am we received a report that a man had gained entry to a house in the Bridge Street area and stole the keys to a grey coloured BMW, before making off in the vehicle.

Bridge Street in Lisburn. Picture: Google

"The car was later seen driving erratically in the Newtownards area where it mounted a footpath and crashed in another vehicle injuring two people inside. They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver then made off in the direction of west Belfast where he was detained by police in the Sultan’s Square area.

"The man, aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop where accident occurred causing damage.

"He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.