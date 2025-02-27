Two people have been released on bail as police enquiries continue into a suspected drugs haul in the Glenkeen area of Dunmurry on Thursday (February 27).

A 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B Controlled drugs, possession of Class B Controlled drugs with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000, approximately £1,000 in cash and other items were seized from a property during a police operation.

Suspected Class B controlled drugs, approximately £1,000 in cash and other items seized from a property in Dunmurry . Photo provided by PSNI

In an update on Friday (February 28), the PSNI added: “Enquiries remain ongoing, and police would continue to appeal to anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.