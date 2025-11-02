Two people released as PSNI enquiries continue after woman struck several times on the head with a hammer
A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries. Police investigating the incident have again appealed to anyone who might have information to contact them.
In a statement issued earlier on Sunday in relation to the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5.30am, it was reported that a man and a woman, armed with a knife and a hammer, entered a house in the Springfield Avenue area and the male intruder struck the female occupant on the head with the hammer a number of times.
“It was also reported that damage was caused to an inside door and a TV.
“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to call 101, and quote reference number 314 of 02/11/25.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.