Two people were taken to hospital by the NI Ambulance Service following the incident in Central Way.

The woman, who is aged 37, remains in custody.

It follows the closure of the Northway between Highfield and Roundabout 4 at Rushmere last night.

The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 20.43 on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 following reports of an incident in the Central Way Area, Craigavon.

“NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, one HART crew and one Officer was tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” said the NIAS spokesperson

A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Northway area of Craigavon on Monday (4th April).

“It was reported to police shortly before 8.45pm that a vehicle had crashed into a roundabout.

“The woman remains in police custody at this time and there are no further details.”

