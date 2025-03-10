Two people sentenced over aggravated burglary in Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
A man and a woman were sentenced at Belfast’s Laganside Court on Monday, March 10 in relation to an aggravated burglary in Ballyclare.

Paul Patterson, aged 44 and of no fixed abode, Belfast was sentenced to eight years and six months, serving half in custody and half on licence.

It follows a report of an aggravated burglary in the Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Andrea Wilson, aged 36 and whose address was given as Parkgate Avenue in Belfast, was also sentenced to eight years and six months for her role in the aggravated burglary. Half of her sentence will be served in custody and half on licence.

Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Patterson and Wilson forced their way into a house, armed with hatchet and assaulted a man inside the property.

"They continued to tie up the man, striking him again and further ransacked the house.

"Whilst the victim did not receive life-threatening injuries, this ordeal left him traumatised.

"Patterson and Wilson were both previously convicted of aggravated burglary with intent to steal, false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: "Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that the police will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

"Anyone who believes they are a victim of crime should contact the police on the non emergency number 101.”

