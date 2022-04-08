Loading...

Two petrol bombs thrown at rear of house in County Tyrone

Two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in Coalisland last night.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:28 am
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:42 am

Police are appealing for witnesses and information followng the incident at residential premmises in the Station Yard area on Thursday evening.

Sergeant McDonald said: “Shortly before 10.15pm, it was reported that two petrol bombs had been thrown at the rear of a house.

“The occupant, who was at home at the time, managed to extinguish the flames.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the attack.

“A rear window was also broken during the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1910 07/04/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency form via the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.

CoalislandPolicePSNI