Two police officers took evasive action to avoid being hit by car in Co Tyrone, court told

Two police officers had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by a car driven by a Tyrone motorist, Dungannon Magistrates Court has been told.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Seamus Dermot Treanor, aged 56, from Aghindarragh Road, Augher, faces two charges of common assault, dangerous driving,failing to stop for police on two occasions, having no insurance and no driving licence on November 10 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until March 13 for a pre-sentence report.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel told the court that police followed a car being driven by the defendant along the Dunore and Aghindarragh Roads, Augher, with flashing lights and siren and could not get it to stop.

Counsel said the car crossed the border but then reappeared and when the two police officers got out to stop it they had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The judge said she would like a pre-sentence report before dealing with the case.