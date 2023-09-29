Register
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Two Portadown men released on bail as NCA probe continues into £6.8m cocaine haul

National Crime Agency officers investigating the seizure of cocaine worth £6.8 million in Liverpool have made two further arrests in Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
The National Crime Agency investigation is ongoing. Photo submitted by NCAThe National Crime Agency investigation is ongoing. Photo submitted by NCA
The National Crime Agency investigation is ongoing. Photo submitted by NCA

A 65-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Portadown, were arrested on Thursday morning (September 28) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

NCA officers made the arrests after the discovery of 136 kilos of cocaine which was hidden in the doors of a lorry trailer.

Read More
Man beaten with crowbars during aggravated burglary in Ballymoney
Most Popular

The lorry, registered to a Northern Irish haulage company, had been stopped in Liverpool on Friday, September 22. The driver, Edgaras Slusnys (37), was charged with possession with intent to supply and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 23.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “These arrests have been made as part of our ongoing investigation into how a significant amount of dangerous drugs came to be concealed within this lorry and transported into the UK.”