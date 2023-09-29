Two Portadown men released on bail as NCA probe continues into £6.8m cocaine haul
A 65-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Portadown, were arrested on Thursday morning (September 28) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.
NCA officers made the arrests after the discovery of 136 kilos of cocaine which was hidden in the doors of a lorry trailer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lorry, registered to a Northern Irish haulage company, had been stopped in Liverpool on Friday, September 22. The driver, Edgaras Slusnys (37), was charged with possession with intent to supply and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 23.
NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “These arrests have been made as part of our ongoing investigation into how a significant amount of dangerous drugs came to be concealed within this lorry and transported into the UK.”