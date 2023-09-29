National Crime Agency officers investigating the seizure of cocaine worth £6.8 million in Liverpool have made two further arrests in Northern Ireland.

The National Crime Agency investigation is ongoing. Photo submitted by NCA

A 65-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Portadown, were arrested on Thursday morning (September 28) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

NCA officers made the arrests after the discovery of 136 kilos of cocaine which was hidden in the doors of a lorry trailer.

The lorry, registered to a Northern Irish haulage company, had been stopped in Liverpool on Friday, September 22. The driver, Edgaras Slusnys (37), was charged with possession with intent to supply and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 23.