Two people were sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, June 27) over an armed robbery in Newtownabbey.

The sentences were handed down at Belfast Crown Court to James Reece Whyte of Mill Street Court, Newtownards, and Bolinda Dumigan, with an address at Knockreagh Gardens, Rathcoole.

It followed an armed robbery in the Fairview Road area on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Whyte, 26, was sentenced to four years for robbery, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, and being concerned in the supply of a Class C drug.

Laganside court building, Belfast. Image: Google maps

Two years of this sentence is to be served in custody, and two years on licence.

Dumigan, 31, was handed an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug, and for encouraging or assisting an offence believing it will be committed.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department have acknowledged the sentences handed down.

Detective Constable Cooke said: “I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime.

"We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.