Register
BREAKING

Two shoplifters apprehended by Lisburn police in the run-up to Christmas

Local policing officers in Lisburn detected two shoplifters in the city on Friday December 15, as part of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s annual Operation Season’s Greetings which aims to keep people and businesses safe in the run up to Christmas.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sergeant Beacom said: “One priority for our officers is ‘Safer Shopping’, which means increased patrols in key shopping areas.

“We understand that retailers are under ever-increasing financial pressure and that this time of year is crucial to local businesses, and want to assure them that we are here to support them.

“Just before 10.30am, we were contacted by a store in a city centre shopping mall, who reported a suspicious man on their premises.

Most Popular
Police have detected two shoplifters in Lisburn area. Pic credit: Michael - stock.adobe.comPolice have detected two shoplifters in Lisburn area. Pic credit: Michael - stock.adobe.com
Police have detected two shoplifters in Lisburn area. Pic credit: Michael - stock.adobe.com

"Officers quickly attended and the 47-year-old man was arrested on two counts of theft and going equipped for theft.

“He was taken to custody and officers obtained a search warrant for his home, where they located and seized a further 53 suspected stolen items.

"The man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Read More
Chat and Chill Cafe 'pay it forward' this Christmas with a hot drink for those i...

“Just before 11.30am, security staff at a store in a shopping centre outside the city detained a shoplifter and contacted police.

"The 48-year-old woman had attempted to take over £80 worth of goods from the store without paying. She was issued with a Community Resolution Notice.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland are committed to working with retailers to reduce theft. Thanks to quick-thinking and observant store staff, we were able to ensure that these individuals were held to account."