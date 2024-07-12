Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of assault on man in Derry / Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers were arrested after a man in his 60s was allegedly assaulted in Derry / Londonderry on Thursday night.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at around 7.20pm that a man in his 60s was assaulted by two young people in the Guildhall Square area.

"Officers attended and arrested two boys, aged in their teens, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police are investigating a report of an assault of a man in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The two boys have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1491 11/07/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report”