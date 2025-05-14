Police investigating a report of burglary and arson at Lurgan Junior High School in the early hours of Wednedsay, May 14 have made two arrests.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Carolan said: “We received a report of burglary at the school in the Toberhewny Lane Lower area of Lurgan just after midnight and when officers arrived, a fire was observed within the school grounds. Police contacted the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who subsequently attended the scene.

“Two males - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson and remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Lurgan Junior High School. Photo: Google

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4 of 14/05/25.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The incident was condemned by local political representatives, with UUP MLA Doug Beattie calling the news “disappointing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP MP Carla Lockhart added: “Outraged to learn that Lurgan Junior High School was broken into last night with the intruders starting a small fire!

“A special word of thanks to the caretaker for the quick action.

“These despicable actions have resulted in the school having to close today, causing upset to pupils, teaching staff and parents alike.”

The school, which was closed on Wednesday as police investigated the incident, is due to reopen on Thursday, May 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter issued to parents and guardians confirmed that the premises had been “broken in to and a significant number of classrooms were impacted.

"Following close liaison with the PSNI, and in accordance with their advice and in agreement with the school's Board of Governors, the decision was made to close the school to all pupils to allow for the PSNI's investigation of the premises to take place,” the letter added.

"We recognise that this decision caused disruption for our parents and pupils this morning, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we worked with the authorities to ensure the safety and security of our school for your children.

“We are pleased to announce that school will reopen as normal tomorrow morning [Thursday].”