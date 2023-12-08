Register
BREAKING

Two teenagers have been charged following an assault in the Queen's Road area of Lisburn

Police in Lisburn investigating an assault in the city on Thursday, December 7 have charged two boys.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The males, aged 17 and 15, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and are due to appear before Lisburn Youth Court on December 15.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police investigating this incident continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which is reported to have occurred at around 7.25pm in the Queens Road area, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1687 of 07/12/23.

Most Popular
Two boys have been charged following an assault in Lisburn. Pic credit: Jim McCaffertyTwo boys have been charged following an assault in Lisburn. Pic credit: Jim McCafferty
Two boys have been charged following an assault in Lisburn. Pic credit: Jim McCafferty

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.