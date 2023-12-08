Two teenagers have been charged following an assault in the Queen's Road area of Lisburn

Police in Lisburn investigating an assault in the city on Thursday, December 7 have charged two boys.

The males, aged 17 and 15, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and are due to appear before Lisburn Youth Court on December 15.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police investigating this incident continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which is reported to have occurred at around 7.25pm in the Queens Road area, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1687 of 07/12/23.

Two boys have been charged following an assault in Lisburn. Pic credit: Jim McCafferty