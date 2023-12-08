Two teenagers have been charged following an assault in the Queen's Road area of Lisburn
The males, aged 17 and 15, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and are due to appear before Lisburn Youth Court on December 15.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police investigating this incident continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which is reported to have occurred at around 7.25pm in the Queens Road area, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1687 of 07/12/23.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.