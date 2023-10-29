Two Cookstown men have been returned for trial on arson charges arising out of a fire at an underground car park in the town earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig George Watterson (31), from Union Place, and Paul Matthew Peter Madden (34), Molesworth Street, each face five counts of arson relating to three cars and the car park on March 21 last.

Watterson also faces a criminal damage charge relating to a CCTV camera at Molesworth Plaza on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both said they understood the charges when they appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

They replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk if they wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and there was a prima facie case to answer.

Watterson was returned for trial, in custody, for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 28.