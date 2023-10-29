Two Tyrone men returned for trial following fire at underground car park in Cookstown
Craig George Watterson (31), from Union Place, and Paul Matthew Peter Madden (34), Molesworth Street, each face five counts of arson relating to three cars and the car park on March 21 last.
Watterson also faces a criminal damage charge relating to a CCTV camera at Molesworth Plaza on the same date.
Both said they understood the charges when they appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
They replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk if they wished to say anything in answer to the charges.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and there was a prima facie case to answer.
Watterson was returned for trial, in custody, for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 28.
Madden was granted continuing bail to appear for his arraignment on the same date.