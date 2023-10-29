Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Two Tyrone men returned for trial following fire at underground car park in Cookstown

Two Cookstown men have been returned for trial on arson charges arising out of a fire at an underground car park in the town earlier this year.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:51 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Craig George Watterson (31), from Union Place, and Paul Matthew Peter Madden (34), Molesworth Street, each face five counts of arson relating to three cars and the car park on March 21 last.

Watterson also faces a criminal damage charge relating to a CCTV camera at Molesworth Plaza on the same date.

Both said they understood the charges when they appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
Unravelling the mysteries of AI at Mid Ulster Council’s Enterprise Week next mon...

They replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk if they wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and there was a prima facie case to answer.

Watterson was returned for trial, in custody, for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 28.

Madden was granted continuing bail to appear for his arraignment on the same date.