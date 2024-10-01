Two-vehicle collision outside Cookstown had 'unfortunate consequences'

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:38 BST
A district judge has described a two-vehicle crash outside Cookstown as a "straightforward accident which had serious consequences”.

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was 54-year-old Martin Quinn from Kiltyclay Road, Cookstown, who was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Quinn admitted causing grievous bodily injury to another man through careless driving on July 18, 2022.

Judge Francis Rafferty was told the collision happened at the Kiltyclay Road junction with the Kiltyclogher Road shortly before 11pm, and when police arrived both vehicles had been removed.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: GoogleDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google
Proescuting counsel told the court the injured party had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with serious injuries, including fractures to his ribs and sternum as well as other injuries.

He said the injured party told police he had been travelling on the Kiltyclogher Road at 10.30pm when the defendant's vehicle had pulled out of the Kiltyclay Road and collided with his vehicle.

The lawyer said the injured party said as a result of the collision his life had been changed.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Quinn wished to apologise to the injured party.

Mr Nugent said the defendant did not recall the incident but fully accepted what the injured party had told police.

He added that Quinn has been driving for 30 years without any incident or accident.

Imposing the penalities, Judge Rafferty remarked it was a straightforward accident which had unfortunate consequences for the injured party.

Mr Rafferty gave the defendant three months to pay the fine.