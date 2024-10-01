Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A district judge has described a two-vehicle crash outside Cookstown as a "straightforward accident which had serious consequences”.

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was 54-year-old Martin Quinn from Kiltyclay Road, Cookstown, who was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn admitted causing grievous bodily injury to another man through careless driving on July 18, 2022.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Francis Rafferty was told the collision happened at the Kiltyclay Road junction with the Kiltyclogher Road shortly before 11pm, and when police arrived both vehicles had been removed.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

Proescuting counsel told the court the injured party had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with serious injuries, including fractures to his ribs and sternum as well as other injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the injured party told police he had been travelling on the Kiltyclogher Road at 10.30pm when the defendant's vehicle had pulled out of the Kiltyclay Road and collided with his vehicle.

The lawyer said the injured party said as a result of the collision his life had been changed.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Quinn wished to apologise to the injured party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nugent said the defendant did not recall the incident but fully accepted what the injured party had told police.

He added that Quinn has been driving for 30 years without any incident or accident.

Imposing the penalities, Judge Rafferty remarked it was a straightforward accident which had unfortunate consequences for the injured party.

Mr Rafferty gave the defendant three months to pay the fine.