Two vehicles destroyed and house damaged in ‘arson with intent to endanger life’ incident in Co Down
Police received a report around 3.30am that a house and two cars were on fire in the Ballywalter Road area of the Co Down village.
Officers attended, alongside Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who extinguished the blaze.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time of the fire. However, scorch damage has been caused to the rear of the property with the two cars being completely burnt out.
“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and the investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.
“I appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 240 02/08/25.
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who had noticed any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Ballywalter Road area.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.