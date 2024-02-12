Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appealing for information about the incident, Inspector Knox said: "We received a report that two vehicles were on fire at around 11.30pm in the Millreagh Avenue area of Dundonald.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. The vehicles were damaged and at this stage we are treating this as an arson attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1939 of 11/02/24."