Two women left shaken after armed robbery in Banbridge

Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr

The police are appealing for information following the report of the robbery at a shop on Rathfriland Street, Banbridge, on Saturday January 29.

It was reported that a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop shortly before 6:45pm on Saturday evening, and made his way behind the counter where he then opened the till and took a sum of money before making off on foot towards the Castlewellan Road.

Urging people to contact the police with any information about the incident, the Banbridge Councillor said: “My thoughts are with the two young women who were the victims of this heinous crime.

“I have spoken to one of the girls mothers who is comforting her daughter at this time and I would ask for anyone who was in the Banbridge area on Saturday evening to please come forward with information so that the perpetuator/s are apprehended and brought to justice.”

The police have described the suspect as being aged in his 20s, approximately 6’ tall and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top with a white zip.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed a male matching this description or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1638 29/01/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.