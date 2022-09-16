Two women to appear in court after £330,000 drugs seizure in Tyrone
Two women have been charged by PSNI detectives with a number of offences including possession of Class A, B and C drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.
It follows the seizure of £330,000 of drugs during searches in the Dungannon area on Thursday.
The women – aged 62 and 42 – are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Two men - aged 73 and 20 - arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
Most Popular
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.