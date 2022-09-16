Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two women to appear in court after £330,000 drugs seizure in Tyrone

Two women have been charged by PSNI detectives with a number of offences including possession of Class A, B and C drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:01 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:05 pm

It follows the seizure of £330,000 of drugs during searches in the Dungannon area on Thursday.

The women – aged 62 and 42 – are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Two men - aged 73 and 20 - arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Most Popular

The women are expected to appear at Dungannon Courthouse on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More

Read More
Four arrested and £330,000 in drugs seized in County Tyrone