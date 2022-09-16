Two women to appear in court after £330,000 drugs seizure in Tyrone

It follows the seizure of £330,000 of drugs during searches in the Dungannon area on Thursday.

The women – aged 62 and 42 – are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Two men - aged 73 and 20 - arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

