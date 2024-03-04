Tyre on South Derry teenage motorist’s car had its ‘threads showing’, court told
A young South Derry motorist caught driving with a defective tyre, has been given a four-week driving ban.
Shea Scullion, aged 19, from Scribe Road, Bellaghy, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that the defendant's vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint on the Killymoon Road, Cookstown, on January 24.
A prosecutor said Scullion was directed to the MoT centre where one of his tyres was found to have its "threads showing”.
A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted the offence.