Register
BREAKING

Tyre on South Derry teenage motorist’s car had its ‘threads showing’, court told

A young South Derry motorist caught driving with a defective tyre, has been given a four-week driving ban.
By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shea Scullion, aged 19, from Scribe Road, Bellaghy, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy.

Read More
Northern Health Trust says it ‘remains committed’ to providing care for all thos...

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that the defendant's vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint on the Killymoon Road, Cookstown, on January 24.

A prosecutor said Scullion was directed to the MoT centre where one of his tyres was found to have its "threads showing”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted the offence.