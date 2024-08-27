Tyres slashed on five cars - two belonging to the same family - in overnight attack at Cookstown

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:24 BST
Police are investigating after five cars were damaged in an overnight attack at the southern end of the town.

Two cars, belonging to the same family, parked in Stewart Avenue were found to have had tyres slashed on Monday morning (August 25-26), having been parked in the area since 9pm the previous evening.

A short distance away another two vehicles parked in Stewart Avenue also had similar damage caused to tyres during the same timeframe. Another vehicle in nearby Cooke Crescent also had its tyres slashed.

Stewart Avenue, Cookstown, where the cars were damaged. Credit: Google

Police would like to hear from anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 466 26/08/24. Information can also be provided online by visiting the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at its website.