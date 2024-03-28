Tyrone bank employee running late for work caught travelling at 101 mph on M1 at Stangmore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clodagh Donnelly, aged 23, from Annaghbeg Park North in Dungannon, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident at December 15 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 9am police were conducting traffic checks near Junction 15 Stangmore where the speed limit in 70mph, and detected a car travelling at 101 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lawyer said the police followed and stopped the vehicle.

M1 Motorway Junction 15 Stangmore where the speeding offence was detected by the police. Credit: Google Maps

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon admitted it was "far too high a speed" and the defendant appeared in court with her mother.

Mr Faloon said she worked in a bank in Belfast and on this morning had been running late.