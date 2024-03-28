Tyrone bank employee running late for work caught travelling at 101 mph on M1 at Stangmore
Clodagh Donnelly, aged 23, from Annaghbeg Park North in Dungannon, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident at December 15 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 9am police were conducting traffic checks near Junction 15 Stangmore where the speed limit in 70mph, and detected a car travelling at 101 mph.
The lawyer said the police followed and stopped the vehicle.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon admitted it was "far too high a speed" and the defendant appeared in court with her mother.
Mr Faloon said she worked in a bank in Belfast and on this morning had been running late.
He said the defendant apologised for her speed and pleaded with the court not to impose a driving disqualification.