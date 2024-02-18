Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Declan Martin McGurk, aged 46, from Lurgyroe Glen, Ardboe, Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service for causing grievous bodily injury to a male through careless driving on October 7 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the collision involved two vans, with the defendant and the two occupants in the other vehicle suffering injuries.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he was satisfied it had been an accident.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Mr O’Hare said he was not sure how much of a role the low sun on the evening had played in contributing to the collision.

Referring to a victim impact statement relating to the driver of the other van, the judge said his “heart goes out to how he and his family have coped with this”.

Prosecuting counsel said police responded to a report of a serious road traffic collision on Drum Road at 5.45pm and on arrival saw two vans which had sustained significant frontal damage suggesting there had been a head-on collision.

The lawyer said CCTV footage from the filling station showed the defendant pulling out into the path of oncoming traffic resulting in the head-on collision.

When he was interviewed by police, McGurk admitted he had no memory of the collision but said that he remembered hearing people talk in the garage about a low sun and being blinded by it.

Counsel said the defendant accepted that he should have been more careful and cautious when pulling out of the service station.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant could not remember the collision and had heard talk about the low lying sun a few weeks after the incident.

Mr Dillon said McGurk should have remained stationary at the filling station with the low sun, but accepted that he pulled out too quickly.